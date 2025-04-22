Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 779.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in BancFirst by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,480. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,553,265.87. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 32.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BancFirst Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.82. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

