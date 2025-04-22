Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $252,000 Holdings in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGTI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Rigetti Computing by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ RGTI opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.41. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 51.56% and a negative net margin of 509.58%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

View Our Latest Report on Rigetti Computing

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.