Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Has $272,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.25 and a 1-year high of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

