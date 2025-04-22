Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,645,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89,835 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 27,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,519,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Trading Down 1.2 %

WRBY stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 2.00. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $28.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Warby Parker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,179.04. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

