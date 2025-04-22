Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $231,000 in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $343,497,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,894,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,792,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Price Performance

Shares of CURB stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. Curbline Properties has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Curbline Properties Company Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

