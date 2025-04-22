Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,141 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth $6,613,000. Straightline Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oscar Health by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $2,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Oscar Health stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.21 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.07). Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

