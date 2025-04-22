Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 310 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,815 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in NBT Bancorp by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $39.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.53. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $52.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NBTB. StockNews.com lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Insider Activity at NBT Bancorp

In other news, EVP Sarah A. Halliday sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $242,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,575.80. The trade was a 16.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.45 per share, for a total transaction of $32,849.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares in the company, valued at $311,872.65. This represents a 11.77 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

