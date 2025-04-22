Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 361 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:EPAC opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.08. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

