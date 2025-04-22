Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.64 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.