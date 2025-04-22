Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 74 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OSIS. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $188.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average is $176.41. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

