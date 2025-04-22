Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 87,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 24,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 41,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN opened at $138.13 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $153.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,700.80. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $75,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,127.44. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,781 shares of company stock worth $11,484,452 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Further Reading

