Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Inari Medical by 9.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NARI shares. Baird R W downgraded Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

