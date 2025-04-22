Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,050,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,125,000 after acquiring an additional 200,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $105.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.65 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.86.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

