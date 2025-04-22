Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Melia Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Melia Wealth LLC now owns 754,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $15,967,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ABR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.85%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

