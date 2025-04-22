Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 1,142.1% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Raymond James by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.74. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RJF. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Raymond James from $176.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Raymond James from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.27.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

