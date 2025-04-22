Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of State Street by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.15.

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,023 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

