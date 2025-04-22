Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 111 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $197.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $211.00.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 50.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 7,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.95, for a total value of $1,546,437.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $766,948.30. This trade represents a 66.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. The trade was a 20.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,505 shares of company stock worth $6,667,929. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

