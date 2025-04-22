Summit Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 349 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.91 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,758.18 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.25.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2798 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.