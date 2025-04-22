Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in March

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 5,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Sun Country Airlines has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a market cap of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.04 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,016.34. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,172 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $26,107.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,619.78. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 127,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,236 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 355.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,390.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Get Our Latest Report on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.