Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Position Lowered by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645,572 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of Synovus Financial worth $12,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,209,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 529,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 411,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 467,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,967,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:SNV opened at $40.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.35 million. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNV. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNV

Synovus Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.