TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of TD SYNNEX worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.22.

NYSE SNX opened at $103.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $92.23 and a 1-year high of $145.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.97%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,333 shares of company stock worth $3,886,690. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

