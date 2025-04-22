TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $70,212,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in TELUS by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,236,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after acquiring an additional 912,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,801,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 903,921 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,389,000 after buying an additional 696,744 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.92. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.2829 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 226.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

