TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69,202 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,734,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 462,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,086,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 861,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 145,625 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $312.45 million, a PE ratio of 118.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.96 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 0.27%. Research analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TETRA Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

