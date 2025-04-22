The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stake Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Brink’s by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Brink’s stock opened at $87.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.27. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

