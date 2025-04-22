The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $99,994.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This represents a 6.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.1 %

CPB stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The Campbell Soup Company has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

