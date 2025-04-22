The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 927.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Macerich by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Macerich Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of MAC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

