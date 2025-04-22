The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marcus by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 246,375 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Marcus by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 193,400 shares during the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 736,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after acquiring an additional 139,577 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Marcus from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Marcus Stock Down 1.0 %

MCS stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.94 million, a PE ratio of -47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -107.69%.

Marcus Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

