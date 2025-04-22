The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Position Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 563,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 166,465 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ODP were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ODP by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in ODP during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ODP by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 16,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $52.69.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

