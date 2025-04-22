The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.19% of St. Joe worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Insider Activity at St. Joe

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $1,934,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,310,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,614,435.44. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $14,113,022. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

St. Joe Stock Down 4.2 %

JOE opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.28.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

About St. Joe

(Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.