The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.32.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $249.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.21 and a 1 year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.