The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 66,682 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Western Union by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,264,000 after buying an additional 283,479 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 122,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 41,317 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 828.1% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 83,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.11.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 96.90%. Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

