Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 14,230 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 394.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 109.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,459,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.51.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

