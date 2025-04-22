Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 553 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEP)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2025

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:FSEPFree Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 33,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 2.5 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $743.25 million, a P/E ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (FSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FSEP was launched on Sep 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

