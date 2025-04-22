Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 597 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in ESAB were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ESAB in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,199,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,281,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ESAB by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 839,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,712,000 after buying an additional 428,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,001,000 after buying an additional 337,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ESAB by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,097,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,589,000 after buying an additional 318,018 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ESAB opened at $110.12 on Tuesday. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $88.54 and a 1 year high of $135.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.41%.

ESAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ESAB from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of ESAB from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

