Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,882 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Q2 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other news, insider Kimberly Anne Rutledge sold 6,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $493,342.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,165.36. This trade represents a 5.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This trade represents a 5.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Q2 Price Performance

QTWO stock opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.20 and a beta of 1.61. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

