Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,265 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 123,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth about $6,464,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,151,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $15,498,000. Institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE DB opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.42. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

(Free Report)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.