Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,223 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,483 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its position in BHP Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.94. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHP. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Clarkson Capital raised BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

