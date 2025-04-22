Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 688 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,636,000. B&I Capital AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 509,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

