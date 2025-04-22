Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 910 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,226.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 64,782 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, CAO Matisse Long sold 2,114 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $61,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,814.30. The trade was a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Covenant Logistics Group Increases Dividend

CVLG opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $485.87 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Covenant Logistics Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVLG

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.