Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 947 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Macerich by 927.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,158,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,078,000 after purchasing an additional 51,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,585,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Macerich from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macerich from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Macerich has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.37.

Macerich Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.17.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -86.08%.

Macerich Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.