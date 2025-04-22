Townsquare Capital LLC Cuts Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,704,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 852,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,227 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSK opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

