Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth about $282,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,888,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,165,000 after buying an additional 5,403,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,504,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Price Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,308.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. This represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $81,320.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,360,535.74. This trade represents a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911. Company insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Toast from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Toast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOST

About Toast

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.