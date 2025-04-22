Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamb Weston to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.27.

Get Our Latest Report on LW

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.