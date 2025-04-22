Townsquare Capital LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 517.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Alliant Energy by 251.2% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.86. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $976.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.