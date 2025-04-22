Townsquare Capital LLC Has $290,000 Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $231.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.54 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

