Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PECO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,737,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after buying an additional 606,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 341.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 499,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 386,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,367,000 after acquiring an additional 385,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 627,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 200,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.