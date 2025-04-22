Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 657.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP opened at $36.48 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of CenterPoint Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

