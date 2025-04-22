Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $291,000 in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,565,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 185,692 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,421,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 101,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 39,431 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 814,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,629,081.14. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,410 shares of company stock worth $3,017,811 over the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vita Coco Price Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $40.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Vita Coco Company Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

