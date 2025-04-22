Townsquare Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
PFM opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $640.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $48.28.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
