Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,137 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,029 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of InMode by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in InMode by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INMD stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on InMode from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.